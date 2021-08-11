VANCOUVER, BC. — The Good Flour Corp. announced on Nov. 8 that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of VGAN Brands Inc. and begun trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “GFCO.”

Formerly known as LOOPShare Ltd. with a focus on ridesharing and retail sale of electric scooters, the newly formed The Good Flour Corp. is transitioning to the food industry, specifically gluten-free and plant-based products. With the acquisition of VGAN Brands, The Good Flour Corp. has acquired a company whose core holding is NextJen Gluten-Free, a manufacturer and packager of gluten-free, dairy-free, corn-free, sulphite-free, xanthan gum-free and egg-free flours, mixes and batters. NextJen’s product line includes nine retail stock-keeping units of flour and mixes and two retail skus of frozen goods, as well as nine 18 kg cases of flours and mixes and four frozen goods for foodservice customers.

“I am very excited that the transaction has closed and The Good Flour Corp. will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange,” said Matthew Clayton, chief executive officer of The Good Flour Corp. “The company’s mission is to provide a gluten-free, allergen-free, hassle-free all-purpose baking flour blend that would allow individuals with gluten and other food allergies to enjoy life without giving up their favorite foods or settling for low-quality alternatives. The company also provides gluten- and allergen-free fried chicken batter, fish and chip batter, pizza and pasta mix, tempura batter, pancake and waffle blend, cake mix and pizza crusts.”

In an Oct. 29 listing statement, The Good Flour Corp. said it plans to contract with a professional branding expert to further develop the brand as the company expands its product line and market reach. The VGAN brand will be positioned as “a global supplier of artisan, gluten-free products for home cooks and professional chefs in commercial kitchens,” the company said.