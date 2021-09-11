RICHMOND, BC. — Nature’s Path, an organic breakfast and snack food company, has acquired a majority interest in Anita’s Organic Mill. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Chilliwack, BC, Anita’s is a miller and manufacturer of organic whole grain flours. The company sources organic grain from farmers across Canada, which is then stone-milled onsite at its facility in Chilliwack. Anita’s Chilliwack facility also houses a retail and bulk packaging plant, as well as an on-site bakery that serves as a test kitchen for education and development.

“We have been a customer of Anita’s Organic Mill since 2015 and have been using their flour in some of our top-selling products, like our Heritage Flakes and Flax Plus cereals,” said Arjan Stephens, general manager of Nature’s Path. “Throughout our relationship, we have been continuously impressed by the quality of Anita’s flour as well as the company’s passionate commitment to always being organic.”

Jayda Smith, co-owner and general manager of Anita’s, highlighted the “many synergies” between Anita’s and Nature’s Path.

“Just like Nature’s Path, we have dedicated ourselves to always being organic and non-GMO,” Ms. Smith said. “We also share a commitment to sustainability, by making products that are good for both people and the planet. We could not be more excited about this partnership, and the future growth it represents for Anita’s.”

Anita’s said it will retain its own distinct branding and join the Nature’s Path family of brands, including Love Crunch, EnviroKidz and Que Pasa.

“For 35 years, Nature’s Path has been a trailblazer in the world of organic food,” said Taylor Gemmel, co-owner and president of Anita’s. “And even though it has grown to be a global success story, Nature’s Path has never deviated from its mission: to always leave the earth better than they found it. We are confident our new partnership will help take Anita’s to the next level, while staying true to our roots.”