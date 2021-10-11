DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — Lesaffre on Nov. 9 inaugurated its 48th Baking Center in Dubai, part of the company’s broader network expansion strategy to support customers in the United Arab Emirates and the wider Gulf Cooperation Council region.

The 4,305-square-foot Dubai Baking Center is located at Dubai’s Silicon Oasis and has been adapted to re-create the real conditions of its customers’ productions, Lesaffre said.

Lesaffre has been active in the Middle East and Central Asia region for more than 30 years. The company operates five production plants in the region (Turkey, Jordan and Egypt). In 2017, the company expanded its business with the creation of a new sales office based in Dubai, and its subsidiary Lesaffre Gulf FZE.

“To meet our customers’ specific expectations, our technicians are able to communicate in most of the languages spoken in the Gulf and Middle East,” said Marine Durot, general manager of Lesaffre Gulf FZE. “At our Baking Center in Dubai, we are able to support all our customers’ technical needs in baking and guide them in developing their business. We can work on tailormade solutions but also on clean label solutions or healthy breads projects.”

Lesaffre created the Baking Center concept in 1974 to meet and answer baking customer needs. Today, the international network operates as a referent in baking fermentation. For almost 50 years, the Baking Centers have been utilized for market knowledge, innovation, formulation, sensorial analysis, scientific support, technical assistance and trainings. Every day, more than 300 technical bakers work as co-innovators with customers to develop the baking processes and products of tomorrow, Lesaffre said.

“We are proud to inaugurate Dubai Baking Center, which will enable us to go further in our support to our customers in the region,” said Jose Juan Berruga, president of Middle East and Central Asia Lesaffre Baking region. “Bread is consumed differently according to countries. Local experts can respond to local requirements and share their knowledge. Thanks to the support of the Regional Baking Center of Istanbul and the network of Lesaffre Baking Centers in the world, Dubai Baking Center can answer any baking challenge from its clients. It’s a collaborative process.”