STAMFORD, CONN. — Buitoni Food Co. has partnered with Impossible Foods to develop ravioli filled with plant-based meat. The products feature a three-cheese blend of ricotta, Grana Padano and Parmesan, plus Impossible Beef Made From Plants, seasoned with basil and spices, or Impossible Italian Sausage Made from Plants, flavored with fennel and garlic.

The new ravioli will be available in the refrigerated pasta aisle in select grocery stores nationwide, including Publix, Sam’s Club and Hannaford, with additional retail expansion next year. A 9-oz package of each variety will have a suggested retail price of $6.99. Both options may be prepared in six minutes.

“As a leader in the refrigerated pasta category, we want to continue meeting our consumers’ needs every day,” said Peter. B. Wilson, Jr., president and chief executive officer of Buitoni Food Co. “By adding protein rich plant-based ingredients to our easy-to-make, high quality pasta Buitoni will delight everyone. In looking to create a ravioli with plant-based meat, Impossible Foods was the natural choice for their continued innovation of quality and delicious taste we know consumers will enjoy.”