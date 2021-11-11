LOS ANGELES – Follow Your Heart, a Danone SA brand, is introducing SuperMac, a vegan, dairy-free take on macaroni and cheese that is formulated with vegetables, beans and cashews.

SuperMac is available in two varieties – Cheezy carrot and creamy Caulifredo. An 8.1-oz box with sauce pouch has a suggested retail price of $5.99.

“While we have a long history in the refrigerated section, we’re always looking for exciting ways to expand the universe of healthy, plant-based solutions no matter where they’re found in the store," said Bob Goldberg, co-founder and chief executive officer of Follow Your Heart. “SuperMac is an innovative, organic replacement for traditional mac and cheese as its sauces are made with vegetables, cashews, and beans. It’s quick, simple, plant-based, and it’s not only for kids.”