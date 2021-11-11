OMAHA, NEB. — A group of Kansas State University (KSU) students visited Scoular’s global headquarters in Omaha on Nov. 9 to hear from company leaders on the topic of risk management. The 30 students are fellows in the university’s Center for Risk Management Education and Research, which KSU describes as “one of the nation’s leading multidisciplinary university risk centers, emphasizing hands-on engagement with industry partners.”

Now in its 10th year, the center equips students with the knowledge to identify, quantify and manage complex market and business risks.

During the Nov. 9 discussion, Paul Maass, chief executive officer of Scoular, shared with students how he began his career trading commodities and how that work provided valuable experience in risk management.

Students asked questions about topics ranging from container shipping to technology to global grain markets. They also learned about Scoular’s sustainability and diversity and inclusion efforts, including Scoular’s employee resource group, Scoular Women Influencing Culture.

The students said Scoular leaders provided valuable insights.

“Our visit to Scoular helped me to understand more about the issues facing the ag industry and where the future of ag is going,” said Michaela Forst, a senior majoring in agriculture economics and global food systems leadership.

Only the most highly qualified students are invited to participate in the risk program through a competitive application process. The joint effort of K-State’s Agricultural Economics, Finance, and Industrial and Manufacturing Systems Engineering Departments serves graduate and undergraduate students representing majors from across the university.

Executive partners such as Scoular support student stipends, travel costs, educational events and research projects.

“Kansas State University genuinely thanks Scoular for the generous sponsorship of our risk management program,” said Ted Schroeder, the center’s director. “Scoular is an exceptional partner and through their generosity, together with that of other affiliates, we are offering a truly unique educational opportunity advancing student risk management knowledge.”

Ed Prosser, senior vice president of Scoular, serves as the chair of the center’s advisory committee.

“The collaboration between business and the university is what makes this experience unique for the students,” Mr. Prosser said. “The students gain real-world connections and perspectives from the companies, while the companies provide insight on curriculum. And the best benefit of all? The companies get to know some of the brightest students in the country interested in risk.”