BUFFALO, NY. — In connection with the impending retirement of members of the Rich Products leadership team, several promotions, to be effective Jan. 1, 2022, have been announced at the Buffalo-based company.

Kevin Spratt has been promoted to president of the company’s US-Canada region, and David Faturos has been named chief financial officer. David Cowperthwait has been named executive vice president and chief supply chain officer.

A 20-year veteran at Rich Products, Mr. Spratt currently is senior vice president, group business channels. Mr. Faturos has been with Rich’s for 27 years and is currently senior vice president of finance and business development. Mr. Cowperthwait, who joined Rich Products in 2017, is senior vice president of global supply chain.

Stepping down will be Ray Burke, who is president and chief operating officer of the Rich US-Canada business, and James R. Deuschle, CFO. Mr. Burke, who has been with Rich Products for 40 years and president since 2013 will retire Jan. 1. Mr. Deuschle, who joined Rich’s in 1994 from EY (then Ernst & Young) will retire March 31.

Additionally, Rich Products announced Lauren Lopez has been elevated to senior vice president of the foodservice division. A new transformation office will be headed by Georgia Dachille, in the role of executive vice president and chief innovation, strategy and transformation officer, and Kristin Alongi, who will be vice president of business transformation.