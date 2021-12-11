NEW CANAAN, CONN. — Grace Farms Foods has collaborated with celebrity chef and “Chopped” champion Silvia Baldini to introduce the first fair trade certified chocolate chip cookie in the United States.

“Attention and intention have been given to every ingredient in these delectable cookies,” Ms. Baldini said. “Not only are they incredibly delicious, but they are also a cookie you can always feel great about knowing that every ingredient is ethically and sustainably sourced.”

Grace Farms said it has partnered with Fairtrade America to source and certify cocoa, sugar and vanilla for the cookies.

“We created Grace Farms Foods to not only give back 100% of the profits to support Grace Farms Foundation’s work to end forced labor, but also to demonstrate fair and just supply chains are possible,” said Adam Thatcher, co-founder of Grace Farms Foods. “We intentionally partnered with Fairtrade because of its exceptional and rigorous standards for certification.”

Fairtrade International, including its US chapter, Fairtrade America, recently was recognized as the gold standard of fair trade certifications in an analysis conducted by Fair World Project, an independent advocacy group promoting fair trade for small-scale producers and labor justice for workers around the world.

Moving forward, Grace Farms said it will continue to work with Ms. Baldini to develop a fair trade gluten-free chocolate chip cookie and chocolate chip oatmeal raisin cookie in early 2022. Grace Farms’ entire line of cookies, coffee, teas and gift boxes are available at www.gracefarmsfoods.com and select retailers.