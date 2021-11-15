NEW YORK — Catalina Snacks, Inc., a maker of keto-friendly cereals and snacks sold primarily under the Catalina Crunch brand, has announced plans to shift its manufacturing operations from Frankfort, Ind., to a larger facility in Lebanon, Ind. The company said it decided on the 100,000-square-foot space in Lebanon Business Park due in large part to its highway access and central location.

“We’re thrilled to open this new manufacturing facility in the state of Indiana and double our production space and employee count,” said Joel Warady, president of Catalina Snacks. “This cutting-edge plant will consolidate our manufacturing to one central location, increase our output, and enable us to reach even more consumers across the country looking for better-for-you versions of their favorite comfort foods.”

Catalina Snacks in July introduced Catalina Crunch Keto-Friendly Crunch Mixes, a new line of low-carb, low-sugar snacks. The mixes combine Catalina Crunch Keto-Friendly Cereal pieces alongside traditional party mix ingredients like cashews, chickpea pretzels, almonds, pecans and cheese crisps. Containing 9 grams of carbs, 4 grams of fiber and 1 gram of sugar or less per serving, the snack mixes come in four varieties: Traditional, Spicy Kick, Cheddar and Creamy Ranch.

Along with its new Keto-Friendly Crunch Mixes, Catalina Snacks debuted a refreshed brand identity, including a new logo, icon, tagline and brand colors.

“We continue to evolve as a brand and a company,” Mr. Warady said in July. “As we enter our third product category within the keto-friendly lifestyle, it is important for us to have a consistent family look across our now 22 available SKUs. We believe that with our new packaging and distinctive brand identity, it will be easier for consumers seeking our products to find them on shelves, no matter where they are merchandised in store.”