BUFFALO, NY. — Rich Products has acquired Chelsea, Mass.-based Signature Breads, Inc., an independent, employee owned, B-Corp certified bakery specializing in par-baked bread and rolls. Financial terms of the transaction, which closed earlier this summer, were not disclosed.

Rich Products said it will continue to produce key Signature Breads products like baguettes, ciabatta, and sandwich and dinner rolls.

“When Signature Breads decided to cease operations, we recognized an opportunity to enhance our business with its exceptional product portfolio,” Ray Burke, president and chief operating officer, US/Canada Region, Rich Products, said back in July when the acquisition was announced. “The acquisition allows our customers to purchase core Signature Breads offerings to help meet the demand for clean label, preservative-free and healthy options expected by today’s consumers. On top of that, Signature Breads’ customers now have greater access to Rich’s growing and diversified value-added bakery portfolio.”

Rich Products said production of Signature Breads’ products will shift to Rich’s manufacturing sites in Fridley, Minn., and Fort Erie, Ont.