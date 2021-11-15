SIMPSONVILLE, SC. — The Muffin Mam, Inc., a manufacturer of baked foods based in Simpsonville, closed its 100,000-square-foot baking plant in Laurens, SC, on Nov. 10 after filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of South Carolina on Nov. 9.

In the filing, Muffin Mam said it owes nearly $6 million to 189 creditors, including more than $600,000 owed to Atlantic Corp., $591,400 owed to Hardman Distribution and $382,750 owed to Creative Baking Solutions. The company has estimated assets of less than $50,000.

“After Muffin Mam commissioned a new facility in early 2020, initial lockdowns related to the pandemic greatly limited customer interactions, which negatively impacted new revenues,” said Todd Littleton, chief executive officer of Muffin Mam.

Mr. Littleton said Muffin Mam, like many companies during the pandemic, struggled to secure supplies and had trouble hiring skilled labor.

“While we are deeply disappointed in this outcome, we sincerely want to thank our employees, customers and suppliers for their tireless efforts over the past two years in our struggle to survive,” he said.

The bankruptcy filing comes a little more than two years after Muffin Mam announced plans for the new $18.8 million manufacturing plant in Laurens county. At the time, Muffin Mam said it expected the Laurens plant to complement the company’s existing production facility in Greenville county.

Founded in 1990, The Muffin Mam is a portfolio company of Azalea Capital of Greenville, SC.