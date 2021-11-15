WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread decreased 5.4¢ per lb in October, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The decrease comes on the heels of an 11.3¢-per-lb increase in September. The price of whole wheat bread also moved higher, increasing 7.3¢ per lb.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 152.6¢, down 5.4¢ per lb from September but up 2.3¢ from October 2020.

At 217.5¢ per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread was up 7.3¢ per lb from September and up 0.5¢ per lb from October 2020.

The national average price of family flour in October was 39.6¢, up 1.4¢ from September but down 5.6¢ from a year ago.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in October was 106.7¢ per lb, down 1¢ from September and down 15.3¢ from October 2020. Chocolate chip cookies were 381.5¢ per lb, down 16.6¢ per lb from September and down 3.3¢ from October 2020.

The national average price of white long-grain rice in October was 78.8¢, down 1¢ from September but up 2.2¢ from October 2020.