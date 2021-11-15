Hi, I’m Charlotte Atchley, editor of Baking & Snack magazine. I’m so excited to share with you our November issue, which you can read online now. I’m so proud of the stories we’ve brought you this month, so let’s take a look at some of my favorites.

First, I had a great time visiting Rocky Mountain Pies in Salt Lake City. Read all about how the company is adapting to the incredible growth it has experienced over the past two years in my feature, "Play To Win."

I also learned so much about cracker processing in Dan Malovany’s feature, "Cracking the Code". Dan brings some expert insights into how to adapt processing to alternative ingredients.

Michelle Smith also did a deep dive on the supply chain issues impacting the ingredient supply in her feature, "A Broken Chain." I found this article to be such an important read in light of the challenges you’re facing every day.

Thanks for reading Baking & Snack magazine. It is a privilege to serve this industry