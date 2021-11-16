PROSSER, WASH. – Michael Sorenson, president and general manager at Milne Fruit Products since 2010, has been promoted to chief executive officer and president. He will report to Court Wyckoff, executive chairman of the board.

“I am very pleased to announce that Michael Sorenson has accepted the promotion to CEO and president of Milne Fruit Products,” Mr. Wyckoff said. “As president and general manager Michael has overseen more than a decade of substantive growth at Milne, not only diversifying the products and services that we provide to our customers but expanding the footprint of our operations to include two additional processing facilities. I am very proud of the accomplishments of Michael and our entire Milne organization and look forward to Milne’s continued success under his leadership as CEO and president.”

Mr. Sorenson joined Milne in 2005 when the Wyckoff family acquired the Prosser-based company.

“This promotion speaks volumes about the entire Milne team,” he said. “Everyone at Milne has had a hand in the growth and success we have been experiencing. We continue to expand all phases of our capabilities including our vegetable processing plant as well as our two fruit processing facilities. We will also be striving for value-added growth in industries outside of our current offerings.”

Milne produces fruit and vegetable juices, concentrates and purees to the industrial food, beverage, and health and wellness markets.