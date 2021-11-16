HØRSHHOLM, DENMARK — Chr. Hansen on Nov. 15 announced two climate targets designed to reduce the company’s carbon footprint.

Chr. Hansen aims to reduce its greenhouse gases across scope 1 and scope 2 by 42% by 2030. Scope 1 and scope 2 cover the direct emissions from the company’s own operations and indirect emissions associated with Chr. Hansen’s grid-supply energy. Scope 1 and scope 2 emissions made up 13% of Chr. Hansen’s total greenhouse gas emissions in the 2020-21 financial year.

Chr. Hansen also wants to reduce its greenhouse gases from scope 3 by 20% by 2030. Scope 3 covers the indirect emissions associated with activities across the value chain, from the sourcing of raw materials to the transportation of products and the commuting of employees. Scope 3 emissions made up 87% of the company’s total emissions in 2020-21.

“Chr. Hansen is privileged to be seen as a sustainability enabler by our customers and partners, as our microbial solutions enable healthier living for humans, animals and plants, leaving a positive ‘handprint’ in society and on our planet,” said Mauricio Graber, chief executive officer. “We have worked successfully with carbon intensity targets across our operations for many years, but the world is facing widespread and intensifying climate change. Taking climate action that is rooted in the latest scientific consensus is a natural step-up for Chr. Hansen, and it is perfectly in line with our 2025 strategy.”

Hørsholm-based Chr. Hansen, a global biosciences company, develops ingredient systems for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical and agricultural industries. The Science Based Targets initiative, which is a collaboration between the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute, the Climate Disclosure Project and the World Wide Fund for Nature, approved Chr. Hansen’s 2030 targets in November.