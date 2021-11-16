AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS – Lonneke van Dijk has been promoted to senior director, global preservation business at Corbion. The global preservation business is part of Corbion’s Sustainable Food Solutions (SFS) unit.

Ms. van Dijk most recently served as senior director, strategic projects, where she was responsible for leading the business unit’s strategic innovation program focused on natural preservation as well as Corbion’s suite of scientific models and tools. In her new role, Ms. van Dijk will retain leadership of the competitive intelligence and strategic projects team, and her responsibilities will expand to include preservation product management.

“With more than 20 years at Corbion, Lonneke brings a wealth of technical knowledge, marketing experience and business acumen to her expanded role,” said David Charest, vice president, Sustainable Food Solutions at Corbion. “As the industry continues to shift toward more transparent labels and sustainable food solutions, Lonneke will be a key driver in leveraging Corbion’s strengths in preservation to help deliver the most innovative solutions for our customers around the world.”

Ms. van Dijk received a master’s degree in food science from Wageningen University in The Netherlands and a master of science degree in food quality management from Ghent University in Belgium.