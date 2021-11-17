SANTA CRUZ, CALIF. — Former Kraft and Annie’s executives partnered with “Wonder Woman” actress Gal Gadot to launch Goodles, a healthier take on macaroni and cheese. Goodles has 14 grams of protein, 6 grams of fiber and nutrients from organic vegetables including kale, spinach and maitake mushrooms.

Varieties include Mover & Shaker, a cacio e pepe inspired macaroni; Twist My Parm, asiago and Parmesan with spirals; Cheddy Mac, a creamy cheddar and macaroni; and Shella Good, which has aged white cheddar and shells. The noodles are formulated with wheat and chickpea protein. The products have received clean label certification from the Clean Label Project, which tests for chemicals, plastics, pesticides and toxins, according to the company.

In addition to Ms. Gadot as a founding partner, the founding team includes Jen Zeszut, who previously led children’s nutrition company Cerebelly; Paul Earle, a serial entrepreneur with a stint in brand management at Kraft; and Deb Luster, co-founder and former president of Annie’s.

The company has committed to donating at least 1% of sales to organizations feeding families in need. The products are available at goodles.com.