PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE, MAN. – Roquette celebrated the opening of a new pea protein plant in Portage la Prairie on Nov. 17. At 200,000 square feet, the facility is the largest pea protein plant in the world, according to Roquette, which supplies Nutralys brand pea protein.

The plant has the capacity to process 125,000 tons of yellow peas annually. Located in the Canadian Prairies where peas are grown, the plant has access by road, rail and air to the United States and international markets.

“The pandemic has led to stronger consumer demand for plant-based proteins while also disrupting global supply chains,” said Jeremy Burks, senior vice president of plant proteins at Roquette. “This plant will help our customers move forward rapidly on product development. The plant protein food sector needs investment, expertise and innovation to meet global demand, and Roquette brings it all. We’ve seen excitement from new and existing customers who can’t wait to develop new products with us.”

The facility gives Roquette pea protein plants on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. Combining the plant in Manitoba with a pea protein plant already in France, Roquette now has the capacity to process 250,000 tons of peas per year.