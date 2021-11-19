CUDAHY, WIS. — Angelic Bakehouse has updated its entire bread collection after conducting consumer research. Whole grain, raisin wheat, whole grain rye, wheat, reduced-sodium bread and no-added-salt bread varieties were formulated to have a stronger taste appeal, more nutrition and a larger bread slice after the research found 64% of hyper-premium bread buyers said they thought taste was a top purchase consideration. Other top considerations were ingredient claims at 56% and health claims at 52%.

The new bread products continue to have 18 grams of whole grain, 5 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber per serving, but they now have a naturally sweeter taste and a moister texture due to Angelic Bakehouse’s proprietary sprouting process, according to the Cudahy-based company. The bread items are vegan, free of the allergens dairy, soy, nuts and sesame, and made with non-GMO ingredients.

A year-long product innovation program consisted of qualitative and quantitative consumer research, more than 10 new bread variations, a packaging redesign, and consumer testing panels in two cities.

"We took the long-term approach to create the best bread possible, starting with an extensive research process to dive deep into what consumers are looking for and how we can apply it to our sprouted whole grain breads," said Jamie Duklas, marketing executive at Angelic Bakehouse. "It was an incredibly large and labor-intensive undertaking, and we are very proud of the outcome. The best part is hearing how much consumers love our new bread."

The bread is available nationwide at retailers, including Whole Foods Market, Fresh Thyme, Kroger, Albertsons, Hannaford and Giant Eagle.