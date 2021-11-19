HORSHAM, PA. — Bimbo Bakeries USA has launched Soft & Smooth wheat bread under its Sara Lee Delightful variety line. The new bread is made with whole grains and contains no added sugar. At 45 calories per slice, the bread is ideal for sandwiches or a keto-friendly breakfast, according to Horsham-based BBU, a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV.

The Soft & Smooth wheat bread is available in a 20-oz, 26-slice loaf at grocery stores nationwide with a suggested retail price of $3.99.

"Health and nutrition continue to influence consumers' shopping habits and food preferences, many opting for no-sugar-added choices made with real ingredients to support their overall healthy lifestyle goals," said Jinder Bhogal, brand manager at Sara Lee Bread. "We are thrilled to expand our portfolio of Delightful breads and provide fans with flavorful options that are both healthy and delicious. With our Delightful portfolio, consumers can still enjoy their lunchtime and breakfast favorites, by starting with a healthy bread."

A nationwide sweepstakes connected to the product launch will give away a $10,000 grand prize and a year’s worth of Sara Lee Delightful bread. Consumers may enter the Surprise and Delight(ful) sweepstakes until Dec. 6 by heading to the bio section of the Sara Lee bread Instagram account.