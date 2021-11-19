RICHMOND, VA. —Mondelez International, Inc. plans to invest $122.5 million in its Henrico County supply chain operations in Virginia over three years, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Nov. 18.

Mondelez plans to construct a 68,000-square-foot expansion at its Richmond biscuit bakery that will allow the facility to house an Oreo production line. Chicago-based Mondelez also will open a new sales fulfillment center near the Richmond bakery that will support Mondelez sales and distribution in the United States. The center is scheduled to open in 2022 and will create about 80 new jobs.

“We are excited about these further investments in our US biscuit network and the opportunity to reaffirm and enhance the role of our Richmond manufacturing site, as well as our broader supply chain and business footprint here in Henrico County and in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Troy Ellis, international senior vice president of the North American supply chain for Mondelez. “Our Richmond biscuit bakery has been a proud part of our company’s operations for nearly five decades and is geographically well-situated as the hub for our East Coast US biscuit manufacturing.”

Gov. Northam approved a performance-based grant of $1.8 million from the Virginia Investment Performance Grant. Mondelez International is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, as well as benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created.

“Mondelez International’s long-term investment in central Virginia is a testament to the region’s top-notch talent and strong business climate,” Gov. Northam said. “We thank Mondelez for its long-term partnership, and we look forward to its continued success here in the Commonwealth.”