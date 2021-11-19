HARAHAN, LA. — For the third time in four years, Intralox is expanding operations at its Hammond, La., location. This time, the company is more than doubling its footprint with a $60 million investment that will create 425 jobs as Intralox bolsters its molding and assembly operations.

The facility, set to be complete by the end of 2022, will bring the Hammond plant’s total footprint to more than 400,000 square feet while boosting belting output by 50%. The company said the expansion will also allow Intralox to double its raw material inventory storage that’s critical for risk mitigation against material shortages.

The Hammond facility produces modular plastic conveyor belts that are used in food, industrial and e-commerce industries. Belts and components produced at the state-of-the-art facility are shipped to Intralox assembly facilities across the world.

Edel Blanks, Intralox president, noted this major investment comes as the company celebrates its 50th year in operation.

“This expansion is critical to support the strong growth we’ve experienced in the last few years,” he said. “With the new facility, we will rapidly increase our production and assembly capacity. We look forward to expanding our local workforce with the added benefit of meeting the increased demand of our customers around the world.”

Intralox has invested more $300 million worldwide over the past five years with new facilities in Baltimore, Australia and The Netherlands. It has also made multiple expansions to its global headquarters in Louisiana.

In 2017, the Intralox Hammond site expanded its molding operation by 60,000 square feet, and in 2019, it added an automated warehouse.