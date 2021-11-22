VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. — Granier Bakery has opened a new location in Virginia Beach, its fourth US store.

Founded in Barcelona, Granier Bakery has opened more than 350 bakeries around Spain, and has expanded to England, Italy, Portugal, Mexico and Costa Rica. In 2013, the company opened its first bakery in the United States in Miami. Since then, Granier has opened two more locations around the Miami area.

Granier Bakery locations features 20 different types of European pastries freshly baked every day, including a French butter croissant or pain au chocolat, accompanied by high-quality Italian coffee, toasts, salads and sandwiches.

“We define Granier as a company with no boundaries whose heart smells like coffee, pastries and bread,” said Juan Pedro Conde, founder.