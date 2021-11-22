KANSAS CITY — Arist Mastorides has been named chief customer officer at Hostess Brands LLC, effective Jan. 10, 2022. He will be responsible for global sales, customer engagement and experience programs, as well as leading the company’s category insights and the enterprise activation teams.

Mr. Mastorides brings more than three decades of sales, marketing and general management experience. He joins Hostess from Kimberly Clark, a maker of personal care products, where he was president of the North American family care business. Before that he was vice president and general manager for the Huggies brand in North America. He also was senior vice president of direct accounts at Diamond Foods.

“Arist’s extensive background will be a tremendous asset to our team as we continue to grow Hostess Brands by leveraging our beloved brands, consumer insights and expanding reach through sustainable partnerships with our valued customers,” said Andrew P. Callahan, president and chief executive officer of Hostess. “Arist’s leadership skills and deep industry experience will be a terrific complement to our executive team, particularly at this exciting point in the company’s history, as we continue to attract top-class talent and build a strong management team.”