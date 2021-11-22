MADISON HEIGHTS, MICH. — Mack Phillips has joined Second Nature Brands as chief supply chain officer. In his new role, Mr. Phillips will be responsible for end-to-end supply chain, including oversight of plant-level procurement, production planning, manufacturing and distribution.

Mr. Phillips brings to Second Nature Brands more than 30 years of supply chain expertise, most recently as site director at Mars’ mega-facility in Cleveland, Tenn., which manufactures M&M’s and Twix candies. Earlier he was site director at Mars’ Snacks factory in Albany, Ga., and the Ethel M premium chocolate factory in Henderson, Nev.

“Mack is a proven leader who is known for creating highly engaged teams, developing people and delivering results, and we’re excited to have him join Second Nature Brands as we accelerate the growth of our family of market-leading brands, Kar’s Nuts, Second Nature Snacks, and Sanders Chocolates,” said Victor Mehren, chief executive officer of Second Nature Brands. “As our new chief supply chain officer, he has a critical role in ensuring that production of our snacks and treats products keeps pace with our high-growth agenda. This is especially important in today’s increasingly complex supply chain environment.”

Over the past few years, Second Nature Brands has been investing significantly in new product development, ingredient sourcing, innovative business processes and increasing its capacity to reimagine premium snacks and treats in the growing better-for-you and permissible indulgence spaces. Second Nature Brands in June opened its Innovation Center at its Sanders Factory in Clinton Township, Mich.