DAVIS, CALIF. – Brian Schaffer, who previously held executive roles for PepsiCo, Inc. and the Kellogg Co., has been named senior vice president of sales at Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. He will drive the retail launch of GoodWheat, Arcadia’s portfolio of branded specialty wheat ingredients. The company plans to launch five GoodWheat pasta stock-keeping units in the first quarter of 2022.

“Brian’s expertise comes at a critical time for the company, as we establish our brands in an increasingly competitive and rapidly evolving retail environment,” said Matt Plavan, chief executive officer of Arcadia. “I’m confident in Brian’s commitment to lead our sales team and execute a successful retail launch of GoodWheat, leveraging his retail channel relationships, proven leadership and growth-oriented mindset. His experience and passion for building brands will enable us to continue to grow Zola coconut water and our portfolio of natural body care products, including Saavy Naturals, SoulSpring and ProVault.”

Mr. Schaffer has worked with brands such as Keebler Chips Deluxe, Cheez-It, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker Foods & Snacks, and On The Border tortilla chips and salsas.

“I am delighted to join a dynamic, world class team,” Mr. Schaffer said. “The impressive work that’s been done by the team thus far has readied the innovative GoodWheat products for launch, and I’m excited to build the brand at retail. In addition, I see significant opportunity for continued retail growth of the existing Arcadia portfolio of on-trend, plant-based beverage and body care products.”

Arcadia Biosciences also announced Chris Cuvelier, chief growth officer, will leave the company effective Nov. 30 to pursue other opportunities. He was chief executive officer of Zola before joining Arcadia Biosciences.

“I am proud of the work we have done at Arcadia to integrate Zola and the body care brands into our portfolio of wellness products and set the foundation for continued growth,” Mr. Cuvelier said. “Brian is a strong addition to our leadership team with his proven ability to build and successfully execute CPG sales strategies, and I am confident he will continue to successfully build on the foundation we have set.”