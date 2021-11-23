GENEVA, ILL. — FONA International, a developer and manufacturer of complete flavor solutions that was acquired late last year by McCormick & Co., Inc., on Nov. 15 broke ground on a multi-million-dollar, high-tech manufacturing expansion in Geneva.

The expansion will create an additional 15,600 square feet of manufacturing space and will allow for future growth in manufacturing and storage in the future, FONA said.

“As we look to this important milestone in our growth, we must make sure we continue to serve our customers with distinction, because fundamentally, that’s really what it’s all about: Our ability to differentiate ourselves in the marketplace,” said Suzanne Roy, general manager – North America Flavor at FONA. “As we combine our capabilities, we’re already reaping the benefits and deepening our relationships with our customers.”

TJ Widuch, executive vice president of order fulfillment at FONA, said the expansion fits into FONA’s focus on high-tech manufacturing and McCormick and FONA as an engine of growth. He noted that FONA’s manufacturing footprint increase will create additional jobs.

“This vision of expanding our business will allow FONA to continue to grow flavors and provide great job opportunities in the Fox Valley area,” Mr. Widuch said.

Founded more than 30 years ago, FONA International creates and produces flavors for many of the largest food, beverage and nutritional companies in the world. It offers flavor solutions for the confection, grain, beverage and performance nutrition markets. FONA was acquired by McCormick & Co. in December 2020 for $710 million in cash.