SKOKIE, ILL. – Sethness Roquette has selected IMCD US Food & Nutrition to become the exclusive distributor of its caramel colors across the United States, effective Jan. 1, 2022. Cleveland-based IMCD US is part of IMCD Group, a global company active in the sales, marketing and distribution of specialty ingredients.

“For more than 140 years, we have been delighted to support our customers through long-term relationships with the highest level of service required in the food and beverage industries,” said Tom Schufreider, president, America of Skokie-based Sethness Roquette, a business of Roquette. “IMCD US is a fantastic fit for Sethness Roquette in the US because they offer national coverage, dedicated in-house technical support and a highly trained customer service team. They will perfectly complement our sales network to direct customers.”