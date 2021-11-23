CERRITOS, CALIF. – T. Hasegawa USA, Inc. has begun construction of a 60,000-square-foot facility in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., that is expected to open in March. The company will continue to operate from its US headquarters in Cerritos but will shift current manufacturing from its facility in Corona, Calif., to the larger plant in Rancho Cucamonga.

The new facility primarily will produce sweet food and beverage flavors. It will feature equipment for liquid blending, spray dry technology for powdered flavors and extraction equipment for flavor extractions.

“We have experienced organic growth in recent years and outgrown our original manufacturing facilities as we continue to expand our world-class food and beverage flavor development,” said Tom Damiano, chief executive officer of T. Hasegawa USA. “The new Rancho Cucamonga location is significantly larger than our existing US manufacturing facility in Cerritos and will serve as a platform for future growth.”

The new facility is being constructed with a focus on environmental protection, according to T. Hasegawa USA. It will feature air cleaning and filtration systems, including regenerative thermal oxidizers and catalytic oxidizers.