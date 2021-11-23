AKRON, OHIO — Main Street Gourmet added to its family of premium wholesale bakeries with the acquisition and partnership with Meurer Brothers Bakery, Fond du Lac, Wis. The latest acquisition joins Main Street Gourmet and Biscotti Brothers, Greensburg, Pa.

Meurer Brothers Bakery is a third-generation manufacturer of premium pastries for in-store bakery (ISB) customers, making it a nice fit to Main Street Gourmet’s business of supplying premium baked goods to ISB, restaurant, club and convenience stores.

“Our aim is to be our customers’ trusted partner across differentiated and premium bakery categories, and adding Meurer Brothers’ complementary products and capabilities is a significant step forward on that journey,” said David Veenstra, chief executive officer of Main Street Gourmet. “Just as important, Meurer Brothers’ collaborative and quality-first culture is a perfect fit for our organization.”

Meurer Brothers Bakery was founded by Dave and Mike Meurer in 1993. The company has set itself apart with an artisanal approach, making fillings and toppings in-house from scratch.

“We are thrilled to enter this partnership with Main Street’s family of bakeries as we look to continue our momentum working with premier customers across the country,” Dave Meurer said.

Main Street Gourmet is a custom wholesale bakery. In 2019 the company partnered with Shore Capital Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm that aims to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions and generate value for shareholders. After the partnership, Main Street Gourmet acquired Biscotti Brothers, a wholesale bakery focused on specialty cookies such as biscotti and pizzelle for the retail in-store bakery.

“Shore is thrilled to add Meurer Brothers Bakery to our Main Street Gourmet bakery platform,” said Richard Boos, chairman of Main Street Gourmet and partner at Shore Capital. “We look forward to partnering with Meurer Brothers’ management to continue growing these phenomenal businesses and providing unmatched quality, service and customization to customers with unique bakery needs.”