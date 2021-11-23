EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. — Ben Oertel has been promoted to chief financial officer at Miller Milling Co. He succeeds Betsy Horton, who left the company to become CFO at S&W Seed Co.

Mr. Oertel has been with Miller Milling for two-and-half years, most recently as senior finance director and corporate controller since October. Earlier, he was finance director and corporate controller. Prior to Miller Milling he held senior management level positions at Starkey Hearing Technologies. He also has worked at GAF Materials Corp., GN ReSound and Red Devil Equipment Co.

He received a bachelor’s degree in accounting at the University of Minnesota and a master’s degree in business administration at Hamline University.