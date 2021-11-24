CAMDEN, NJ. — Stewart Lindsay has been named vice president of corporate responsibility and sustainability at The Campbell Soup Co., effective Dec. 6. In his new role he will lead teams responsible for environmental sustainability and sustainable agriculture and work closely with others across the company to help Campbell Soup achieve its goals. He will report to Adam Ciongoli, executive vice president, general counsel and chief sustainability, corporate responsibility and governance officer.

Mr. Lindsay joins Campbell Soup from The Nature Conservancy, where he was the managing director of corporate engagement for the past two years. Earlier, he spent 15 years at Bunge Ltd., where he held positions of increasing responsibility, ultimately serving as vice president of sustainability and government affairs.

“Stewart will bring a unique perspective to our corporate responsibility and sustainability efforts based on his years of work in the food industry and experience at one of the most effective and wide-reaching environmental organizations in the world,” Mr. Ciongoli said.

Mr. Lindsay received a bachelor’s degree in history at Princeton University and a master’s degree in business administration at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.