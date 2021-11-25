DENVER — The Simply Good Foods Co., a developer and marketer of nutritional foods and snacks under the Atkins and Quest brands, is expanding both brands with several new product launches.

Under the Atkins brand, Simply Good Foods has introduced new Keto Peanut Butter Cups, Caramel Almond Clusters, Chocolate Crème Wafer Crisps and Vanilla Caramel Pretzel Bar.

The new Keto Peanut Butter Cups are made with peanut butter and a chocolatey coating and contain 2 grams of net carbohydrates, 6 grams of fiber and less than 1 gram of sugar per serving. The Caramel Almond Clusters feature a caramel enrobed in a rich chocolatey coating and contain 2 grams of net carbohydrates, 6 grams of fiber and less than 1 gram of sugar per serving. The new products have a suggested retail price of $9.99 for an 8-count box.

Atkins Chocolate Crème Wafer Crisps is a light and crispy wafer bar with a chocolatey crème filling. The crisps contain 4 grams of net carbohydrates, 6 grams of fiber, 10 grams of protein and 1 gram of sugar per serving. They are available at a suggested retail price of $6.99 for a five-count box.

Atkins Vanilla Caramel Pretzel Bar is a sweet and salty bar featuring a soft dough layer topped with caramel and a salty pretzel crunch enrobed in a vanilla-flavored coating. The bar contains 4 grams of net carbohydrates, 15 grams of protein and 2 grams of sugar per serving. The bars have a suggested retail price of $8.99 for a five-count box.

Under the Quest brand, Simply Good Foods has introduced Quest Dipped Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Protein Bars. The bars are coated with chocolate and drizzled with white chocolate. The bars are gluten-free and contain 3 grams of net carbohydrates, 17 grams of protein and 1 gram of sugar per serving. The bars are available in three sizes: 4-count multi-packs, 1-count bars and 12-count cartons.

Quest Frosted Cookies are now available in two varieties: birthday cake and chocolate cake. Both varieties contain 1 gram of net carbohydrates, 5 grams of protein and less than 1 gram of sugar per serving. The cookies have a suggested retail price of $8.99 for a pack of 8.