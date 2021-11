SAN DIEGO — Scotty’s Everyday has expanded its portfolio with the launch of a new Keto Biscuit Mix. The new mix is gluten-free and nut flour-free.

“What is great about this mix is that not only does it make soft and flaky biscuits without all the net carbs, it can also be used to make scones, pie crust, dumplings, and so much more,” said Scott Sturgill, co-founder and chief executive officer of Scotty’s Everyday. “The possibilities are endless.”