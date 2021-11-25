CAMBRIDGE, ONT. — Ingredient solution and product development company Blendtek Ingredients Inc. has opened a new 85,000-square-foot headquarters in Cambridge. The new building will house Blendtek's head office, manufacturing and distribution facilities, and is designed to increase production capabilities, advance innovation in product development and support expanded partnerships in Canada, the United States and throughout Europe.

“The decision to build a new facility and undergo expansion was driven by our mission to fuel innovation in food, meet the growing needs of our customers and help address the market’s current supply chain challenges,” said Rob Bianchin, vice president of Blendtek. “The investment will advance the development of new product formulations and significantly increase the production and distribution capacity of our ingredients and proprietary blends for domestic and international markets.”

Blendtek said the new facility features a research and development laboratory and test kitchen that have been constructed to focus on growing food categories, including plant-based, gluten-free and sugar-reduced products. Additionally, the processing facility will be Safe Quality Food (SQF) and organic certified and accommodate both retail ready and larger format industrial packaging sizes, Blendtek said.

The company noted the facility has implemented new, advanced technology and equipment to increase production efficiency, food safety and traceability. For employee use, the building features a wellness and fitness area, multiple outdoor patios and collaboration rooms, as well as access to walking trails, community amenities and public transit.

Blendtek in the spring of 2020 acquired Tri-Blends Bakery Mixes Inc., a manufacturer of commercial bakery mixes.