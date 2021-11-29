LANSING, MICH. — Gary McDowell, director of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), on Nov. 23 toured Star of the West Milling Co. in Frankenmuth, Mich., as part of scheduled meetings with agricultural businesses as they advance during Michigan’s economic recovery.

“I continue to meet with our agricultural businesses across the state to discuss their experiences and challenges and see how MDARD can best assist them,” Mr. McDowell said. “Businesses like Star of the West are an important component to the Governor’s MI New Economy plan.”

Founded in Frankenmuth 150 years ago, Star of the West owns five mills in four states, including Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and New York. The company has expanded from its flour roots to include three agronomy locations, 10 elevators for receiving crops, dry bean and edible soybean processing facilities, and Everbest Organics, which is the company’s organic division with locations in Michigan, North Dakota and Minnesota.

According to the MDARD, Star of the West over the past year-and-a-half has assisted with efforts to help health care workers stay safe while helping those who needed additional food options because of the impact of COVID-19. Star of the West donated more than 10,000 lbs of flour to Hidden Harvest to distribute and use by local shelters, soup kitchens and food pantries.