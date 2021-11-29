LAS VEGAS — The International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) is hosting an Exhibitor Briefing on Jan. 24, 2022, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, allowing exhibitors to prepare for IBIE 2022 on Sept. 17-21, 2022.

“Whether you’re a first-time exhibitor or veteran, attending the IBIE Exhibitor Briefing is key to having a successful show,” said IBIE 2022 Chair Dennis Gunnell. “There is nothing like being there in person.”

During the briefing, exhibitors will tour the convention center and meet with key suppliers. An educational video will also be offered to exhibitors with insights on exhibiting at IBIE.

Exhibitors can register to attend the briefing here.

“[The briefing] is the most effective way to gather all the information you’ll need for a great show,” Mr. Gunnell said. “IBIE show management will cover everything from pre-show marketing and lead generation to booth logistics, regulations and deadlines. It’s your opportunity to meet with the suppliers, learn about the many resources available to you, get your questions answered and learn from your peers’ Q&As.”

The briefing will run from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to arrive by 12 p.m. and leave no later than 5:30 p.m. to get the full tour and return on investment from the briefing.

Below is the full briefing agenda:

“I’m really looking forward to attending the IBIE Exhibitor Briefing,” said Teresa Ruder, group marketing manager, Buford Corp. “Since the show happens every three years, it’s always important for me to review the details for the upcoming show to be sure I’m up to date on any current IBIE events planned as well as any changes in the rules and guidelines. For IBIE 2022, it’s going to be even more important for me and for all of us exhibitors — especially with the substantial renovations at the convention center and the new layout for the IBIE expo halls. I like to plan for every event, so I’ll definitely be there in the front row.”

Exhibitors who prefer not to attend in person can watch a video recording of the briefing as well as the educational video here. For more information on the briefing, visit IBIE 2022 EXHIBITOR BRIEFING - IBIE 2022 (bakingexpo.com).