ROBESONIA, PA. – Michael McDermott, Michael Manley and Vardan Upadhyaya have been hired as project managers at Reading Bakery Systems (RBS) in response to the company’s global growth.

Mr. McDermott worked at Carpenter Technology Co. for 26 years, holding positions in product planning and service, process analyst, and customer service and solutions. He has an associate degree in architectural technology and attended Albright College for business administration in Reading, Pa.

Mr. Manley previously worked for Fleetwood Fixtures, Sweet Street Desserts and CHL Systems, holding positions in product coordination and management as well as advanced manufacturing. He received associates degrees in business administration and psychology from the Reading Area Community College in Reading.

Mr. Upadhyaya previously worked for Brentwood Industries and VSU Global, holding positions in applications, operations and business development support. He received a bachelor’s degree from Alvernia University in Reading.

“We are excited to welcome three talented professionals to RBS,” said Tremaine Hartranft, director of technical sales for Robesonia-based RBS. “Each bring a blend of education and experience that will enhance the strength of our project management group. Together, the new project managers will work to exceed our quality, customer service and delivery goals for RBS’ growing global customer base.”