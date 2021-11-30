BOISE, IDAHO — Karin Hart has been named senior vice president of global solutions at J.R. Simplot Co., a family-owned, privately held food and agriculture company.

Ms. Hart has more than two decades of experience leading sales and marketing efforts for Simplot’s food group business. She most recently was vice president of international business, where she oversaw global communications, procurement and sustainability. Before that she led the company’s global business with McDonald’s Corp. Prior to joining Simplot, she was a marketing manager for Conagra Brands’ foodservice division and a product manager at McCain Foods.

In her new role, Ms. Hart will assume responsibilities for the vision, strategy and functional model of the company’s global business solutions organizations. She will oversee sustainability, diversity, equity and inclusion, communications and procurement as well as Simplot’s aviation and facilities services.

“Karin has proven her leadership capabilities in a number of areas over her career at Simplot,” said Garrett Lofto, president and chief executive officer. “Her vision, strategic mindset and incredible customer experience are all attributes we value as a senior leadership team, and each will serve her well.”

Ms. Hart’s promotion comes with the retirement of Sue Richardson, senior vice president of global business transformation, who will step down from her role at the end of the month after 13 years with the company.

“Sue has been a tireless and versatile leader,” Mr. Lofto said. “Her ability to take on new challenges and initiatives with poise and vision will be missed, and her advocacy for equality was inspiring. We wish her and her family all the best in this exciting new phase of her life.”

Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Simplot’s portfolio includes food processing and food brands, phosphate mining, fertilizer manufacturing, ranching and cattle production, farming and other enterprises related to agriculture. The company has major operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Australia and China, with products and services available to customers worldwide.