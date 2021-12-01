DRIFTWOOD, TEXAS — A new between-meal snack solution brand is making its debut with a line a protein bars featuring simple ingredients. Available in both vegan and non-vegan options, the flagship products from BodyBar Protein are positioned as better-for-you replacements for traditional nutrition bars.

The Driftwood, Texas-based brand was founded in 2021 by Ayarpi Reganyan, who struggled for years with inflammatory bowel disease. When doctors couldn’t find a solution to her autoimmune condition, she took her health into her own hands, first by going entirely gluten-free and then by eliminating processed foods, sugar and more from her diet. After experiencing firsthand how what she was eating directly impacted her health, Ms. Reganyan teamed up with food scientists, experimenting with different ingredients, flavors and proteins, to develop the first line of BodyBar Protein bars.

“I struggled with my health for years and was finally able to take control of it after cleaning up my diet,” she said. “It was an empowering time after so many years of feeling out of control. That’s when I knew there was an opportunity to support people who face similar health challenges that I do and beyond.”

Made without gluten, additives, artificial colors, added sugars or natural flavors, the bars come in apple cinnamon, sweet cocoa and chocolate brownie varieties.

Featuring 12 grams of protein and 11 grams of fiber per bar, the apple cinnamon variety is crafted with grass-fed whey and grass-fed collagen peptides, dates, almond butter, almonds, dried apples and cinnamon. The sweet cocoa variety contains dates, a plant-based protein blend made of pumpkin protein, flax protein and sunflower protein, plus almond butter, almonds, cocoa powder and unsweetened chocolate. Each bar contains 9 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber. The chocolate brownie variety contains 11 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber per bar and is made with grass-fed whey and grass-fed collagen peptides, dates, almond butter, cocoa powder, unsweetened chocolate and almonds and provide 11 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber per bar.

BodyBar Protein bars are available direct-to-consumer through the brand’s e-commerce platform for $35 per 10-count box.