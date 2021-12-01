WOODINVILLE, WASH. — Packaging equipment manufacturer Formost Fuji announced it is partnering with Capper-McCall, which will represent the company in the Southeast region of the United States.

“I think the big thing is being able to partner with someone who is so experienced,” said Dennis Gunnell, president, Formost Fuji. “They’ve done this for so long. … They know the customers in that area, and they can expand the breadth of who we call on.”

Raleigh, NC-based Capper-McCall will represent Formost Fuji in several states, including Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

“Both of our companies have 55-plus years’ experience in the packaging equipment industry and share common values of innovation, performance and customer service,” Mr. Gunnell said. “We are excited to add the Capper-McCall sales team and look forward to having them work with our customers in the Southeast region.”

Formost Fuji was established in 1964 and designs packaging equipment, including horizontal form/fill/seal machines and the Formost Bagger. Capper-McCall was founded in 1966 and specializes in the sale of packaging machinery equipment, inspection systems and automated solutions.

“Capper-McCall has been offering quality automation and inspection solutions for over five decades, and we see this partnership with Formost Fuji as a huge win for Capper-McCall, Formost Fuji and most importantly our customer base here in the Southeast,” said Rob Wingard, president of Capper-McCall.