LONDON —Tate & Lyle PLC on Dec. 1 released its Purpose Report 2021 that focuses on how the company is supporting healthy living, assisting communities and caring for the planet.

The company under all three categories has set targets for the next 5 to 10 years with 2020 as a baseline. Some of the goals include removing 9 million tonnes of sugar from people’s diets through Tate & Lyle’s low- and no-calorie sweeteners and fibers by 2025, to provide over 3 million meals to people in need by 2025, and to reduce scope 1 and scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 30% by 2030. The company by 2025 aims to have gender parity in leadership roles.

Tate & Lyle gave updates on meeting the goals. The company over the 12-month period ended March 31 took 1.8 million tonnes of sugar out of people’s diets and donated 1.7 million meals to food banks during the COVID-19 pandemic, which was more than the 700,000 meals usually donated in the annual program. Tate & Lyle has reduced scope 1 and scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 7%, and the number of women in company leadership roles has increased to 32%.

“Our purpose is at the heart of our business, helping us to navigate an uncertain and constantly changing world,” said Nick Hampton, chief executive of Tate & Lyle. “The ongoing challenges of the global pandemic, the heightened dialogue about inclusion and the climate emergency have showed us the value of healthy living, the importance of connecting with and supporting each other as colleagues and neighbors, and the fragility of the natural world. That’s why we are more determined than ever to keep pursuing our purpose targets and commitments, and I am delighted with the progress we are making.”