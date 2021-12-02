STAMFORD, CONN. — Graham R. Corneck has been named president and chief executive officer of Buitoni Food Co. He succeeds Peter Wilson, who has been named chairman of Buitoni Foods and managing director of Brynwood Partners, which established Buitoni Foods in June 2020 to acquire the North American Buitoni business from Nestle USA, Inc.

Mr. Corneck joins Buitoni Foods from Campbell Soup Co., where he spent many years in a variety of leadership positions, most recently as vice president of strategy and integration for Campbell Snacks for the past two years. Earlier, he was vice president of integration at Campbell Snacks and vice president of finance at Pepperidge Farm, Inc. He also was chief financial officer and vice president of IT and HR at Popcorn, Indiana for three years. Prior to his start in the food industry he was an intelligence officer in the US Navy.

He received a bachelor’s degree in economics at Miami University in Ohio and a master’s degree in accounting at Drexel University’s LeBow College of Business.

“We are excited to announce the addition of Graham Corneck to the Buitoni Foods' team,” said Henk Hartong, chairman and CEO of Brynwood Partners. “Graham has demonstrated enormous success in his food centric career working across many disciplines and in executive roles. His extensive background in managing brand driven companies with manufacturing operations in the food and snack sectors will immediately benefit the Buitoni Foods' business.”

Buitoni Foods makes refrigerated pasta, sauces and cheeses. The company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., and operates a 240,000-square-foot vertically integrated manufacturing facility in Danville, Va.