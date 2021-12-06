QUITO, ECUADOR — LiveKuna, a vertically integrated supplier of gluten-free snacks and pantry staples, raised a Series A funding round led by Grupo Bimbo with participation from SOSV and AMADEO. Grupo Bimbo will support LiveKuna on developing products, expanding distribution in North America, strengthening its team and broadening its network of farmers.

LiveKuna co-founders Carlos Gutiérrez and Santiago Stacey work directly with nearly 500 farmers in Ecuador to source chia and quinoa for a broad range of products, including dry pasta, flour, seeds and grains, and its KunaPops line of puffed snacks and breakfast cereal. Products are available online at livekunashop.com and Amazon.com, as well as in Sprouts Farmers Market and select regional retailers nationwide.

“LiveKuna exceeds the expectations of today’s consumers, delivering clean label snacks and traceable ingredients without sacrificing taste,” said Constantino Matouk, director of Bimbo Ventures at Grupo Bimbo. “As we double down in the better-for-you category, we know LiveKuna — a purpose-led brand committed to sourcing superfood ingredients from family farms — will push the limits of what's possible in snacking.”

The company’s relationship with Grupo Bimbo began last summer, when LiveKuna was selected from a competitive pool of applicants to develop a superfood bread. LiveKuna’s bread, formulated with sustainably grown and traceable chia and quinoa, remains a market success in Ecuador, according to the company. As part of the investment, a Grupo Bimbo representative will join LiveKuna’s board of directors.

“Both LiveKuna and Grupo Bimbo have exciting advancements on the horizon,” Mr. Stacey said. “Joining forces to help push the food category forward was a no brainer. As we look to launch new innovations, we’re positive our synergy will help create even better healthy options for consumers.”