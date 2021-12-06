ARTHUR, ND. — The Arthur Companies announced it has acquired Blackfoot, Idaho-based Thresher Artisan Wheat from Agspring LLC. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Under terms of the agreement, The Arthur Companies has acquired Thresher’s eight locations and 60 employees in the Snake River Valley of Idaho. Thresher buys wheat from farmers then stores, blends and sells the product to flour mills, feed mills and the export market. Thresher also processes wheat for the cereals market through a conditioning process to prepare it for food-grade processing. The company also cleans and treats wheat seed to sell to farmers.

Thresher was formed after Agspring’s acquisition of the former General Mills grain operations in Newdale, Blackfoot, American Falls, Rockford, Idaho Falls and Pocatello, Idaho.

“The acquisition of Thresher Artisan Wheat represents not only the first geographic expansion of The Arthur Companies outside of North Dakota, but an increased capability to deliver exceptional service to more customers than ever before,” said James Burgum, chief executive officer at The Arthur Companies. “As a more than century-old agriculture company, we will bring a long-term approach to helping producers in the Snake River Valley grow their businesses by leveraging our expertise in marketing, seed and agronomy. We are focused on stability and success within this new market and believe that our approach to enabling the growth of our customers will allow our company to grow alongside them.”

Max Mobley, general manager at Thresher, said the company is confident its customers will find the integration to be “a source of stability and opportunity.”

Founded in 1906, The Arthur Companies is a diversified agriculture business with locations in the North Dakota cities of Anamoose, Ayr, Carrington, Harvey, Page and Pillsbury. The company also is partnered in an ingredient business, Anchor Ingredients, with locations in Hillsboro, ND; Buffalo, ND; Beach, ND; and Culbertson, Mont.