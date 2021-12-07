MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills, Inc. is bringing the bright colors and whimsical designs of Lisa Frank to the refrigerated baked foods section.

Beginning in mid-December, limited-edition Pillsbury Lisa Frank Unicorn Shape Sugar Cookie Dough will be available for the first time at retailers nationwide. Available for a suggested retail price of $2.67, each 9.1-oz package contains 20 pre-cut cookies. The cookies are safe to eat raw and feature the classic Pillsbury Shape Sugar Cookie Dough taste. They contain 110 calories, 1.5 grams of saturated fat, 86 mg of sodium and 9 grams of total sugars per two-cookie serving.

“We are thrilled to partner with Pillsbury to bring the fantastic world of Lisa Frank to grocery retailers nationwide,” said Forrest Green, head of brand at Lisa Frank. “Our teams created this amazing product to bring generations together and share the infinite joy that defines our everlasting brands.”