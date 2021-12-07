SAN DIEGO — Truth Bar has added a new flavor to its line of gut health bars: dark chocolate coconut lemon.

Formulated with both prebiotics and probiotics, the new bar features the functional flavor of bold lemon in a coconut base dipped in rich dark chocolate. The 1.59-oz bar contains 1 billion colony-forming unit (CFU) probiotics, 250 mg of omega-3 fatty acids from white chia seed, 5 grams of sugar and 12 grams of fiber. The bar is gluten-free and vegan.

“With vital ingredients, this is the optimal health bar — created for those in search of a delicious and easy way to help optimize nutrients in the diet and curb gut health issues,” said Diana Stobo, co-founder of Truth Bar. “When you have a healthy, balanced gut, your whole body responds with vitality and energy. Now, a single daily nutrition bar can easily provide the fiber, antioxidants, prebiotics and probiotics you need.”

In addition to dark chocolate coconut lemon, the bars are available in chocolate peanut butter crunch, dark chocolate coconut, dark chocolate toasted marshmallow, chocolate chip cookie dough, and dark chocolate raspberry coconut