CAROL STREAM, ILL. — Prinova Group LLC announced it has acquired Norton Shores, Mich.-based Lakeshore Technologies, a contract manufacturer offering a variety of toll processing services, including micronizing, blending, repackaging, sifting and metal detection and removal. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1997 by Ed Walczak, Lakeshore Technologies has grown from a small startup operation to its current 75,000-square-foot facility in Norton Shores. The company’s technologies include ceramic jet milling, hammer milling, and inline blending as well as engineering and system design expertise. Lakeshore Technologies also operates a dedicated psyllium husk manufacturing line to service the cereal and bar industries.

“We are extremely happy to welcome Lakeshore Technologies into the Prinova family,” said Don Thorp, president of Prinova. “Our objective is to seek out strategic partners who bring additional value-added services to meet the needs of our customers. This acquisition expands our capabilities, brings talented people to the organization and provides agility for our customers within the industry.”

Ricardo Lopez, president of Lakeshore Technologies, added, “Our manufacturing excellence combined with Prinova's commercial expertise makes for a perfect marriage between our two organizations.”

The acquisition comes a little less than three months after Prinova announced an agreement to acquire The Ingredient House, LLC, a supplier of sweeteners and other ingredients to the global food and beverage industry.