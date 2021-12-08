GREENWICH, CONN. — GoodSam Foods, a chocolate brand supporting small farmers, is introducing gluten-free baking mixes formulated with almond flour, allulose and organic cocoa powder sourced from Colombia.

Products include Chocolate Cake Baking Mix, Fudgy Brownie Baking Mix and Cacao Pancake Mix. The mixes contain four to seven ingredients and are available for $10.99 at goodsamfoods.com.

Founded in 2019, GoodSam Foods is committed to direct trade practices and regenerative agriculture with smallholder farmers and indigenous communities. Co-founders Heather K. Terry and Sam Stroot established the company to create “food that’s good for you, good for farmers and good for the planet.” In addition to dark chocolate bars and chips, GoodSam offers coffee, raw and roasted nuts, and dark chocolate candy-coated nuts.

“We believe that when you open a bag, you shouldn’t have to wonder if the company you are spending your money with is doing the right thing,” Mr. Stroot said.