BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Kellogg Co. is introducing a pair of Pop-Tarts toaster pastries inspired by donuts.

Debuting this month, Frosted Boston Crème Pop-Tarts feature a custard-flavored filling and are topped with chocolatey icing, and Frosted Apple Fritter Pop-Tarts contain an apple-flavored filling and are topped with white string icing.

The new items will be available in an 8-count box for a suggested retail price of $2.99 at retailers nationwide.

Recently launched seasonal offerings include the limited-edition Sugar Cookie Pop-Tarts and Eggo Frosted Maple Syrup flavor Pop-Tarts. The latter has a flaky, buttery-yellow crust with a sweet maple-flavored filling and white and yellow icing, resembling a waffle.